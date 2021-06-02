To the editor:
Memorial Day 1946 in Amesbury was a huge event!
I would estimate the attendance of Amesbury residents at 65%, because another 25% were marching in the parade, leaving just 10%. The 25% having just returned from World War II.
I was 8 years old and dressed in my Sunday best, as were all the other families lining the streets. I still can visualize several of the returning veterans that would pass our vantage point.
It was a true and solemn memorial to the veterans that had sacrificed their lives so that we could be free. I made a pledge to myself that day, that I would join the military to do my part, because WWII had taught me a vivid lesson that freedom is not free!
Fast-forward 75 years to May 31, 2021. Roughly 50 people attended Monday’s ceremony. People still utter the phrase "Freedom is not free," but most would never consider joining the military or bother to attend a Memorial Day ceremony.
VFW Post 2016 personnel did an outstanding job honoring those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio; state Rep. Jim Kelcourse; Mayor Kassandra Gove and VFW Post 2016 Junior Vice Commander Goodreault, captain, USN retired, all gave excellent perspectives on what Memorial Day means in general and to them personally.
It disturbs me greatly to see attempts to alter the history of the USA that the "Greatest Generation" left to us. The youth of today are taught virtue signaling and to be woke, and to question all things unwoke.
Just like rewriting our history. Don’t bother to do it the fair way and publish your version, that a reader can then compare it to our existing history for judgement. No, first we must tear down existing history and related statues and present only our case.
For example, the campaign to replace the Indian as a mascot is an example of wokeness. It’s a solution looking for a problem. It is a calculated way to divide Amesbury.
It will establish lasting animosity between residents as it did in Wakefield. The School Committee of Wakefield removed the “Warrior” as their mascot, only to have the residents then take out a referendum to restore the Warrior, which passed by a large margin.
I’m confident that the sequence of events that occurred in Wakefield will occur in Amesbury if the Indian is changed. Why put Amesbury residents through that?
John R. Carter
Seabrook
