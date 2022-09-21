To the editor:
The Merrimack River has become so gross, it’s disgusting.
I have been a boater there for 40 years and it’s like a floating sewer. It’s like mud slime floating by. People are leaving the river, it’s so disgusting.
It will affect the property values and business in Newburyport. It may not be Newburyport’s fault, but we will pay.
Newburyport has to get a coalition of our federal politicians to get the money to get this corrected. If they can do it in Boston, we can do it here.
You can see down 20 feet in Boston. It is crystal clear.
LEONARD WHITNEY
Lowell
