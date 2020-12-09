To the editor:
“Micro-mobility” reduces fossil fuel use. With the coronavirus, Mother Earth slapped us in the face — yes, even in the face of our president, the proclaimed “leader of the world.”
The awakening slap and the following necessary restrictions to prevent infections have resulted in so much less fossil fuel pollution that we now have noticeably cleaner air and water.
Will we learn from this and keep it up? How can we do that? How important is it? Consider that the life of plants and animals (we also) subsist most basically on clean air and water. Without these we get sick and perish.
So then, how can we as individuals keep air and water cleaner? Totally abandoning the use of fossil fuels immediately is unlikely to work. But here are a few starters related to transportation, which is now the greatest source of air pollution:
Celebrate Silent Sundays;
Invest in an electric or hybrid car if you can afford it;
Use micro-mobility for transportation such as: bicycles, pedaled or electric; skateboards, foot pushed or electric; roller blades for the most agile folks; walkers for the least agile folks (the newer ones are also great for shopping, featuring a built-in basket and a seat to allow rest); baby strollers that also feature a basket for shopping items); wheelbarrows are great for your yard transport needs; a cane that can help move you around more safely; a new kind of “unicycle” that once was an early version before bicycles were invented is the one-wheel “cycle,” which is now electric.
The reduction of fossil fuel for transportation will reduce pollution with these alternative ways to get around. The benefits of micro mobility, in addition to cleaner air and water, are better health, less cost for transportation, less congestion, quieter cities and towns and less roadkill (including people killed).
Yet, despite all the good qualities of these transportation modes, there is little safe space provided for them. Cars take almost all the space for mobility and transport, leaving sidewalks (note the word “walks”) less useful due to cramped space and poorer maintenance for wheels and shoes and resulting in use of driving lanes instead. In turn, this becomes hazardous both for bikers and for cars that need to sway away into oncoming traffic. We need to pay attention to the need for safer spaces.
Look at a place like Bermuda, also an island with very narrow streets. You may not rent a car there if you visit, but you may rent a bike. They also use jitneys, small buses, to navigate the tight spaces.
The change is needed to make the system more just, safer, less costly and less polluting and in many ways promoting better health. Micro-mobility uses little or no energy other than your own, much to everybody’s benefit. Safe spaces, education on the traffic rules that apply to all transportation, and an understanding that this change is due now.
Eva Korpi
Rockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.