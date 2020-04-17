To the editor:
Located mainly on Plum Island and Nelson Island, the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge sees upward of 240,000 annual visitors.
This refuge is on the Atlantic flyway, an aerial pathway used by migrating birds twice a year. This particular flyway stretches from northern Canada to Central and South America. As part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and under the U.S. Department of the Interior, it is one of over 550 wildlife refuges in the U.S.A.
Local residents and tourists enjoy the beaches, trails and walkways of our local refuge. Visitors also join residents in going to area restaurants, inns and retailers. Because of this, the economic multiplier of families observing migrating birds and other wildlife adds to the economic vitality of Newburyport, Newbury and other nearby communities.
It has been reported to me that more than 340 species of migrating birds have been identified as coming through the refuge twice each year. No wonder so many bird-watchers are attracted!
Recently, David Bernhardt, secretary of the Department of Interior and overseer of the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, announced plans to expand hunting and fishing on 2.3 million acres of federal lands in 97 national wildlife refuges and nine fish hatcheries. If approved, this will be the single-largest expansion in Fish and Wildlife Service history.
Hunters may soon kill more migratory birds and other animals who have taken refuge on federal land. Endangered species could be disturbed or threatened. For more information on the proposal, please go to https://aboutblaw.com/Ocx
Please comment against this proposal at https://bit.ly/3a6re07. Then, on the right side of the screen, click on the link “Comment Now.” Comments are open from April 9 to June 8, 2020.
Your comments against this proposal can make a difference, but only if you do.
Walt Thompson
Newburyport
