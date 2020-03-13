To the editor:
The word zealotry was used in a recent letter. The term and its connotations have always caused me concern. Be it religious, political, or personal — zealotry is beyond the margins of reasoned ideology.
Those on the religious right complain of being oppressed only when they do not get their way. I look back at their historical forebears and see the Spanish Inquisition, the Crusades, the forced conversions, enslavement or eradication of indigenous peoples, the Salem witch trials and American slave holders.
Hardly a legacy of love and compassion to be emulated. We should all talk to one another as human beings, not yell past each other as rabid sports fans. To quote Bob Dylan, “Let us not talk falsely now. The hour is getting late.”
As to the sanctity of life referenced in another letter on the same day, I found no criticism of the detestable treatment toward parents and children at our southern border.
If life is so valuable, should not those who are already here on Earth be accorded equal worth. The reason for the illegals’ situation is very much of our own making. They are escaping extremely unsafe living conditions created by gangs who service this country’s insatiable appetite for drugs.
The U.S. continues to ease the exportation of guns, thus increasing the dangers in Central and South America.
For years, our diplomatic policies toward these countries have supported dictators, who by obliging U.S. business interests have rendered the majority of the populations impoverished. The migration problem seems like pay back to me.
Charles A. Purinton
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.