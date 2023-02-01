To the editor:
Most letters, articles and editorials published by this newspaper would lead its readers to believe state Rep. Lenny Mirra lost the 2nd Essex state representative race by a single vote and then sued in court to overturn the results.
Then, a judge, by scrutinizing the evidence of those alleged errors and inconsistencies, dismissed the case, thus conceding the election to Mirra’s opponent, Kristin Kassner. Unfortunately, this is an inaccurate version of the events that have unfolded over the last few weeks.
In fact, the judges, persuaded by Kassner’s lawyers, didn’t even view the evidence. Instead, they ruled that electoral jurisdiction belongs with the House of Representatives, where it now stands.
As required under the Massachusetts Constitution, a special House committee was formed to examine the evidence and decide the outcome. They initially met on Jan. 13 to review this election in addition to the contested 1st Middlesex state representative race.
The committee ruled almost immediately in the 1st Middlesex challenge but is still deliberating about the 2nd Essex. The fact they have not yet delivered a decision suggests significant problems may have been discovered within the election or the subsequent recount.
Among the issues they’re considering are 14 extra ballots found at the Ipswich recount which were not present during the election. They are also trying to reconcile numerous signatures on mail-in ballot applications which fail to match signatures on the corresponding envelopes.
There is also the matter of ballots that were counted for Rep. Mirra at a recount table in Ipswich that were later overturned and counted as blanks at the urging of Kassner’s lawyer. The big question is why Kassner and her counselor are fighting so hard to hide evidence from being physically examined.
So, kudos to Speaker Mariano for doing his job and assigning a committee to weigh the evidence and render a judgement. Some in the media would have you believe this is a problem. But election integrity is essential.
Sweeping a candidate’s challenges under the rug encourages bad behavior or leads to a lack of responsibility for correcting mistakes or improving the process.
The best outcome for the district’s voters is to know there is a clear and uncontested winner in this election, regardless of the timing. And if it isn’t clear and clean, then perhaps a do-over is the best way to settle it.
SCOTT FALLAVOLLITA
Haverhill
