To the editor:
The Merrimack River is one of the most-prized possessions of our community.
Its natural beauty makes it the crown jewel of the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley. I know it not because I drive over the Groveland bridge nearly every day, I know it because my father, Capt. William “Red” Slavit, patrolled the river every day as Haverhill’s harbormaster.
My father taught me the importance of the Merrimack. From its role as a haven for wildlife to a center of commerce, a strong Merrimack River could be the best investment in our community’s economic and environmental health.
The river’s health, and the health of our local environment, is inextricably linked to the public servants that represent the communities along the river’s banks. My family has worked with a number of public officials as we worked the banks of the Merrimack.
We’ve encountered the tireless workers at the Army Corps of Engineers. We’ve worked with the men and women of the Haverhill City Council. We’ve worked with members of state government. We are grateful to have had and continue to have the pleasure of working with is state Rep. Lenny Mirra. He’s always available and knowledgeable.
Lenny Mirra knows the importance of a strong Merrimack River. He knows what it is like to spend an afternoon fishing or boating here. Like me, Lenny raised his kids on the river. Lenny has always listened and led when it comes to fighting for our local environment.
Any time something has come up, Lenny has been at the forefront of the fight. He worked to pass legislation to create a notification system for combined sewage overflows (CSOs) in the Merrimack.
He leads the fight on the issue of dredging. He fights to preserve the local ecosystems he represents – from Plum Island to the Merrimack River. And Lenny has supported efforts to bring renewable energy solutions to Massachusetts.
Lenny knows the importance of preserving our environment. It helps that Lenny brings a background of a businessman to the table. He knows that environmental sustainability can be directly tied to economic growth.
He has supplemented his fight for the health of our environment with a strong support for the modernization of the harbor in downtown Haverhill. Lenny knows that we can save the Earth while creating good-paying jobs and bringing much-needed revenue to Haverhill.
Our family is proud to support Lenny Mirra because he brings a refreshing, positive energy to his job, just as my dad did when he worked long hours to preserve our beloved Merrimack River.
Tim Slavit
Haverhill
