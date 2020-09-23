Barefoot Bay, FL - Daniel Sanford Rines Jr., 68, of Barefoot Bay, Fla., formerly of Seabrook New Hampshire, passed away in Melbourne, Fla, on September 3, 2020, from COVID-19. Born in Exeter, N.H. on October 27,1951 to the late Daniel and Lurana Rines. He was one of seven children and is sur…