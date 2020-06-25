To the editor:
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, our country will hold another election and you will have the opportunity to vote for the faces of our government at the state and local levels.
State Rep. Lenny Mirra will once again be up for reelection. I would like to share a story about Mr. Mirra on how he was able to help students improve their educational and technical experience at Whittier Technical High School in Haverhill.
I graduated from Whittier Tech in June 2017 and it was an extremely valuable experience for me. However, I knew that some of the equipment being used in various shops was out of date and needed to be replaced. In particular, the machine tech shop had equipment that was being used that was not adapted to the current machines that are being used in the workforce.
This issue was quickly recognized by the Statehouse. Gov. Charlie Baker, working alongside state Rep. Mirra and his colleagues, gave Whittier Tech a $495,000 state grant in September 2017. With the state grant, the machine technology shop at Whittier Tech was able to purchase new machines and equipment that allowed students to learn the current technology used in the modern workplace.
Rep. Mirra is committed to helping the students of our community have access to the best possible learning environment. I can personally say that having such a strong advocate on Beacon Hill has greatly improved the educational opportunities for my friends and me.
This grant is just one of many examples of how Lenny Mirra has impacted our community as state representative. He has not only put his time and effort into improving our education system, he also works tirelessly to improve community development, grow small businesses, strengthen public health, and ensure a clean and sustainable environment
Rep. Mirra puts partisanship aside and focuses on improving our community. I have seen it firsthand at Whittier Tech. In order for him to continue to do his good work, he needs your vote in November.
Michael Willis
Merrimac
