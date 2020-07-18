To the editor:
Rep. Lenny Mirra, Second Essex District of Massachusetts, has proven himself to be a legislator who listens to and considers the concerns of his constituents – regardless of their party affiliation.
As a registered independent voter and an animal protection advocate, I am grateful to Rep. Mirra for clearing his calendar, and any preconceptions about animal rights, to meet with me (on numerous occasions) and hear my concerns.
His compassion, empathy and action led him to co-sponsor several humane legislative bills in the commonwealth, including banning ivory and rhino horn trafficking, prohibiting the use of elephants in traveling circus acts, protecting pollinators, and allowing the adoption of animals used in research.
In 2018, Rep. Mirra’s support of animal protection issues earned him the endorsement of the Massachusetts Voters for Animals (MVFA), a nonpartisan political organization.
With a concern for our environment and the health of citizens, Rep. Mirra has co-sponsored legislation that addresses the raw sewage overflow contaminating our rivers. He has worked to protect the Great Marsh ecosystem and has secured funding for open space preservation.
His concern for keeping all citizens safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic is evident through the routinely updated bulletins he shares via his website and community newsletter.
Rep. Mirra’s unfaltering efforts to foster bipartisan civil discourse has been a tenet of his office since he was first elected in 2013. He conducts himself with integrity and advocates for a more equitable, fair and just commonwealth that values Black lives and communities of color.
A vote for Rep. Lenny Mirra this November is a vote for civility, constituency and community.
Kathleen Downey
Newbury
