(Editor's note: The letter writer is chairperson of the Rowley Board of Selectmen)
I’m writing today to give a full-throated endorsement of Lenny Mirra for state representative. There are several attributes that make a good candidate: the ability to listen to constituents and get actions for their needs; the ability to transcend the partisan divide and advocate for our communities—not one party or special interest; or the willingness to listen to constituents who have an urgent request for action – and responding with meaningful action.
I’m supporting Lenny Mirra for state representative for several reasons, chief among them is that he shows up and goes to bat for us. In the new communities in his district, he has constantly shown up to events and special initiatives all before he even represents us! Talk about a guy who cares.
But let’s take a step further. Lenny was particularly moved by student action at local schools in the wake of the tragic mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. Instead of seeking political praise from activist groups, Lenny went to work. He formed a gun violence working group with local students from several surrounding schools, and he brought together gun owners and gun control activists.
As a result of this important work, Lenny helped sponsor legislation to ban dangerous bump stocks and promote red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of violent individuals. He understood that the common sense position was not on the far right or the far left, but in the vast middle—filled with common sense, action, and results.
That’s the kind of guy Lenny is—he takes important moments in history and he looks at them critically—he goes to the important stakeholders and engages them, regardless of the letter after their name. It’s time we support Lenny Mirra for state representative and reject the extremes of both political parties. His experience matters, and I urge you to support him on or before Nov. 8.
BOB SNOW
Rowley
