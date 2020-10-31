To the editor:
State Rep. Lenny Mirra has earned another term through his commitment to openness and integrity.
Lenny has been a leader on the issue of transparency as he consistently votes to clear the smoke-filled rooms of Beacon Hill.
Lenny has been an effective leader in the fight against COVID-19. Whether it was securing mask deliveries to local senior centers or working with the governor to get $100 million of small-business relief into next year’s budget, Lenny has shown that he can meet the moment of crisis that we live in.
If you want safe and open schools and businesses, Lenny Mirra will be your advocate.
Lenny Mirra has spent his entire time in office working to improve the communities we live in. From record school funding through his support of the Student Opportunity Act to his work to stop sewage overflows in the Merrimack River, Lenny has shown a commitment to our kids and our local environment. It’s personal to him. Lenny will be a voice for excellence in education and sustainability in our environment.
Rep. Mirra is the type of person who takes in a disabled Vietnam War veteran while his opponent is known for an ethics violation when she tried to use a school superintendent to promote a fundraising event.
The integrity of your public officials is on the ballot this year. We have the choice of a positive voice and an unblemished ethics record. I’m proud to support Lenny Mirra.
Sandra Capo
West Newbury
