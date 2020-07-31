To the editor:
With election time approaching, I understand that people are making critical voting decisions. I feel it's important to give some insight as to why I believe it’s pivotal to re-elect Lenny Mirra as state representative to the Second Essex District.
As a lifelong Haverhill resident, I have been very fortunate to have Rep. Mirra serve Haverhill. Lenny always works hard and he doesn’t give up. He has a wonderful family and his personal values and strong morals are the biggest motivators for his political candidacy. Lenny Mirra has proven his exceptional leadership skills and fiscal discipline.
Please join me and my family and vote to reelect Lenny Mirra for state representative on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Thank you for your time and support.
Maura Ryan-Ciardiello
Haverhill
