To the editor:
In your recent article, “Republicans push for voter ID requirements,” state Rep. Lenny Mirra expressed support for the photo ID requirement currently being promoted by the radical far right in the Republican Party.
This is especially disappointing since Lenny Mirra has always portrayed himself as a moderate and reasonable politician. The reasons given for this new and restrictive voting requirement is to preserve the integrity of our election.
Yet the 2020 election has been cited by both Republicans and Democrats as the most secure election and there has been absolutely no proof of rampant voter fraud anywhere in the country.
The new laws requiring photo IDs are based on a false premise and influenced by the fraudulent claims of the former president who can’t accept the fact that he lost to Joe Biden by a pretty large margin.
We all want fair and secure elections but we certainly don’t want to make it more difficult and cumbersome for our citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote. We are not against voter identification but it should not be restricted to just one type of ID, a photo ID which many people may not have available to them.
Not everyone has a driver's license and often our senior citizens no longer drive and may not be in possession of a driver's license.
For our democracy to be strong and thriving, it is necessary to have all of our citizens engaged, involved and willing to vote.
Although in 2020 we had a record turnout of voters, the participation rate was only 67%. In most European countries, the rate is well above 80%.
Why are the Republicans trying to make it more and more difficult for people to vote? We should be doing the opposite and the Republicans need to stop their misleading and false narrative regarding nonexistent voter fraud.
Inge Buerger
Groveland
