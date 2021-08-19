To the editor:
I am a hopeful person. In the long run (maybe a hundred years or maybe eons), things will work out fine.
In the short term, though, please consider this:
Since the U.S. spent $2.26 trillion on the war in Afghanistan over 20 years, trying to rebuild the Afghan government and train its military, according to the Costs of War project, how many affordable housing units, K-12 schools, care for military veterans, child care, increased pay for public employees, broadband to all (we did it before with the Rural Electrification Act), no-charge college/trade schools, no-charge medical care (like the rest of the world) and 40:1 pay ratios between owners and employees can be achieved?
Hey, that’s an idea.
Over the next 20 years, let’s do all of that right here in the USA!
Folks, I'm keeping on calming myself by not watching ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX, MSNBC or other news. Their everyday breaking news and hyperspeech/graphics is only generating anxiety, chaos, misinformation and advertising for things not needed.
Look around you for those who help others, who are compassionate, generous, moral and patient. The Greater Newburyport area is full of them!
It will get better.
Walt Thompson
Newburyport
