To the editor:
A lot of work has been done, and dollars spent, to assess a future home of Newburyport Youth Services.
As a taxpayer, I have many questions on the use of NYS and how many children they serve; needs for accurate space for roles of social work vs. kid hangout space, etc.
It is important to consider that the outdoor summer camps primarily run at our public parks – Cashman, Perkins, etc., so what space requirements are needed for this? How many kids are in attendance after school and in need of a hangout with couches, and how many kids need a new kitchen for baking/cooking?
Before we spend a substantial amount of tax dollars on all this, the public needs to have a better understanding of the data. This would be warranted with any city department.
The NYS Community Engagement Focus Group + Survey section titled “What best describes your vision for the future NYS outdoor space?” The pie chart shows first “a safe place for youth to let off steam”; second a “unique park space for youth + community to create opportunities”; third a “flex space that staff can change up”; and then a “secret garden type place for youth + community to explore nature.” I am confused by this, do we not currently have all this at our fingertips with our amazing parks, woods, surrounding trails, rail trails, beaches, etc.?
In a recent article, one city councilor stated that “she is in favor of spending up to $10 million on the project” and she is “having a hard time putting a monetary value on the future of our youth.”
Another city councilor states, “Let’s just get on with it.” Meanwhile, there are concerns on whether or not the city can afford the $5.7 million bond order, and many residents are expressing the need to “slow down spending.”
While our youth is a priority for us all, we have a small city that already offers quite a bit of space available in a variety of ways. We should be looking for alternatives, and working with what we currently have available, to get us to the same place for less money.
DAVID LOGAN
Newburyport
