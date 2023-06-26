To the editor:
Recently, I visited Newburyport after moving to Texas in February. It was great to be back! I visited my old neighbors, walked downtown to shop, and sat in my favorite Adirondack chair on the boardwalk.
Highlights included watching the Afghan students leave the church in the morning for school. How proud I am of our city for taking them in. I even saw one of my students and he’s now delivering pizza in his own car. His English-speaking skills had improved tenfold. What a thrill, I saw Bob Watts! In all my years seeing his great photos of our city, I had never run into him. I felt like I was seeing a celebrity.
I took a drive out to Plum Island to enjoy the beauty there and a sweet piping plover landed at my feet as I walked along. A rainbow crossed the sky at one point, too.
The only negative was seeing that the issue at the funeral home is still unresolved. It’s time to resolve it and move on. Neighbors complaining about lights shining in windows doesn’t make sense. How many wakes have you been to at night where your lights might bother a neighbor?
The chance of someone being hit by a car crossing High Street because there’s no parking should be the number one concern. This is not our city, Our city is one of kindness and being neighborly. It’s time for the powers that be to fix this wrong.
I’ll look forward to my next visit to this beautiful city, a city I loved calling home for 15 years.
PATRICIA KETABCHI
San Antonio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.