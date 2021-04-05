To the editor:
I was recently informed by an acquaintance that he was taking classes to respond to "active shooter" threats and had purchased a handgun so he could serve on the security detail at his local church (not in Newburyport).
I have no idea how real the threat he is responding to actually is, or whether his classes offer any real protection. His church is neither Black, Muslim nor Jewish, though that perhaps doesn't make any difference.
My only thought is that we have come to a very sorry state, indeed, when one cannot even pray without considering the possibility of being attacked by some crazed gunman. If it is churches now, schools can't be far behind.
I don't believe more guns is the answer.
Jay Harris
Newburyport
