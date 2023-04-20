To the editor:
In response to the letter to the editor “We need federal action on guns and we need it now” (Daily News of Newburyport, April 15, 2023).
As a volunteer leader with the Massachusetts Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America for five years, I have had a front-row seat to how difficult it is to pass gun sense legislation here in Massachusetts, never mind at the federal level.
The history of passing gun safety legislation in this country has been heartbreaking and deeply frustrating for all of us devoting ourselves to this fight.
Congressman Seth Moulton has sponsored three gun safety bills and co-sponsored 61 gun sense bills just this year. He was one of the original co-sponsors of the Bipartisan Background Check Act (HR 8) in 2019, the first legislation for guns since 1994.
He called out then-House Speaker Paul Ryan regarding universal background checks after the Las Vegas shooting and urged New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to adopt the Massachusetts model of gun safety laws.
He has been endorsed by all major gun violence prevention organizations, and even in the midst of COVID he made time to hold a Facebook Live interview with me and the Brady campaign to discuss this issue.
I know personally how Moulton has shown up time and time again to address this issue, but he cannot do it alone.
We need to start holding to account all of the Republicans that continually stop any kind of commonsense legislation, and we need to support the representatives like Seth Moulton who are fighting hard to protect our children.
This is a fight that will take all of us working together for the change our children deserve.
REBECCA O'BRIEN
West Newbury
