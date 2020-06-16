To the editor:
The value of the free press was nicely contrasted in the June 11th Daily News. Ironically the subject was our president, who describes the media as "the enemy of the American People" and disseminators of "fake news".
On one page is Warren Russo’s column, leading off with a Civil War reference and sowing divisiveness, hate-filled inaccuracies and Fox News inspired talking points.
On another page is Patrick Heffernan’s letter, also starting off with a Civil War reference, from the first Republican president, echoing Lincoln's great phrase, “With malice toward none, with charity for all” and recommending tolerance, unity and togetherness.
America’s greatness lies in its ability to tolerate opposing viewpoints, to work together for the common good and to unite through respect.
Though if Abraham Lincoln were alive today, I think he would join me in requesting more Heffernan, less Russo please.
Jack Kelly
Byfield
