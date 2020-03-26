To the editor:
23 more optimistic things to do today.
1. Buy yourself some roses.
2. Read another good book and share the funny or touching parts.
3. Wear something that you really like.
4. Go outside and watch spring coming.
5. Floss your teeth.
6. Call a neighbor to see how they are doing.
7. Praise someone else’s child or grandchild.
8. Look at old family photographs.
9. Remember a poem you knew as a child. Look it up and read it again.
10. Sing “Bingo” with a child using the letters of that child’s name: “I know a girl. I love her so and Laura is her name Oh! L-A-U-R-A” etc. (can be used with any length of name) if the child is not with you, call them on the phone and sing to them.
11. Look through a favorite book you forgot you owned. Enjoy it again and share it
12. Call an elderly person who is most likely lonely and enjoy talking together. You’ll make their day and it’s so easy.
13. Do a little raking or plant a seed in a cup and put it on a sunny window sill. Just add water.
14. Turn off the TV.
15. Put on the touch of makeup.
16. Say something nice about a politician in the opposite party (difficult but possible). If this is too hard, just forget it.
17. Cook something you loved as a child and had forgotten all about (for me it’s egg custards). Enjoy it again.
18. Say thanks to the mailman (or woman), the takeout delivery guy, the clerk at the store that is open.
19. Mend broken fences.
20. Only watch one hour of news when the children are in bed.
21. Blow more kisses (see previous letter for official directions).
22. Build on your personal strengths.
23. Think the best of your fellow man. To paraphrase Anne Frank, “I believe people are basically good.”
Sue Heersink
Newburyport
