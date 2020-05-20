To the editor:
Here are 23 more optimistic things you can do now:
1. Sing in the shower.
2. Rearrange the furniture.
3. Order out.
4. Read someone a bedtime story.
5. Tell someone something you always liked about them but never said.
6. Serve someone breakfast in bed.
7. Order a book from your local bookstore. For us, it’s Jabberwocky.
8. Put on hand cream before you go to bed.
9. Call an older person and share a laugh or a memory.
10. Wash the kitchen floor.
11. Plan an adventure — from a picnic at the beach to a trip to a national park — making plans is good for the soul.
12. Vote on the most beautiful flowering tree or bush you see on your walk. Maybe, take its photo.
13. Let the kids make dinner — say it was delicious. (lie if you have to)
14. Mend fences — this is the perfect time for it.
15. Read “Charlotte’s Web.”
16. Listen to the “Hallelujah Chorus” or “Hey Jude.” Turn up the volume and sing along.
17. Dress for dinner.
18. Turn off the TV.
19. Send a “Soon as we can” invitation to friends to a gathering – for dinner, a game of bridge, a glass of champagne, a ‘50s sock hop, etc.
20. Only watch one hour of news when the kids are in bed.
21. Watch a comedy: “Big,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”
22. Kids: Fold someone’s wash and put it at the end of their bed — what a nice surprise!
23. Kids: (or the young at heart) Whoever can recite an eight-line poem doesn’t have to do the dishes that night. (16 lines = two nights. “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” = a whole week!)
Susan Heersink
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.