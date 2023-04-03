To the editor:
When I moved to Newburyport 10 years ago, I was excited to live in a community with so much to offer.
To this day, when I tell someone where I live, I often hear, “Oh, Newburyport … I love that city. You’re so lucky.” One thing I miss, however, about the other cities I’ve lived in is the energy you feel when there’s a clear commitment (and investment) in promoting cultural diversity.
A city comes alive when the faces you see don’t all look like yours. When you can taste flavors from around the world, see artwork or hear music that celebrates the sounds of another culture.
On the evening of March 28, I had the honor of attending the community iftar hosted by Newburyport’s Human Rights Commission at Newburyport High School.
The 200-plus attendees learned about Ramadan and heard from students about their new lives here and how much they miss Afghanistan. It was moving and inspiring to witness the support of so many volunteers, religious leaders and community members.
I want to thank the HRC for the work they are doing to make Newburyport a more inclusive and diverse community. I know that this often goes unrecognized, makes others uncomfortable, and takes tremendous dedication and patience.
Additionally, thanks to the educators, volunteers, community and religious leaders who serve tirelessly to ensure our Afghan neighbors feel safe, welcomed and seen.
Thanks to the HRC, I feel optimistic our city is moving in the right direction. Endeavors such as the Newburyport Black History Initiative, our Juneteenth event and celebrating pride are other notable examples. But there is still more work to be done.
There are obvious obstacles (such as affordable housing) to diversifying the demographics of Newburyport. In the meantime, there are ways we can make Newburyport more welcoming to residents and the scores of visitors we attract – like using signage around downtown and at the entry points to Newburyport.
Or considering representation when selecting the speakers and performers at our various popular events like the literary and documentary festivals, and Yankee Homecoming.
Newburyport has much to offer – I am proud to live here. If we are to be the best version of a city, it requires not only a commitment to celebrating our history and preserving and protecting our natural surroundings, but also continued investments in diversity, accessibility and inclusion.
JACQUELINE BOAS
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.