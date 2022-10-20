To the editor:
On Monday, I attended Congressman Seth Moulton’s town hall meeting here in Newburyport.
I was there to make a few statements and ask a few questions regarding Ukraine. Before I was offered the microphone to speak, Mr. Moulton justified the U.S.-Russia proxy war by stating that Russian “aggression” had already taken place with Crimea.
What Mr. Moulton failed to mention is that Crimea is made up mostly of ethnic Russians and not surprisingly voted overwhelmingly to secede from Ukraine and become part of Russia again. Also, Russian troops entering Crimea before the referendum was a response to the U.S. overthrowing the democratically elected, pro-Russian Yanukovych government.
Once I had the microphone, I informed Mr. Moulton that the ethnic Russians, who were once part of Ukraine, overwhelmingly voted to leave Ukraine because the Ukrainian government’s military forces had bombed and shelled them ever since it violated the Minsk Agreement it had signed in 2015, killing 12,000 ethnic Russian civilians.
I told Mr. Moulton that voting to send $60 billion to the dictatorship in Ukraine would only result in hundreds of thousands more deaths and injuries – all in a war Ukraine cannot possibly win.
I added that Mr. Moulton was recklessly stoking the fires of World War III. I concluded by asking Mr. Moulton what he thought of Pope Francis’ comment that it was Western politicians (like Mr. Moulton) who “provoked” Russia into securing its people and its borders from NATO aggression, e.g., bioweapon labs, NATO troops and missiles
And, just as an aside, one would think that Mr. Moulton knows all about American warmongering by this country’s unjustified invasion of Iraq in 2003. (Mr. Moulton was in the military there, as he likes to recall to his audiences)
The U.S. did not want Saddam Hussein, 5,000 miles away, to be a military threat to America, thus, it invaded Iraq, killing tens of thousands of innocent people. Therefore, how much more do Russians not want nuclear missiles right on their borders! Mr. Moulton ignored all my comments and final question. He simply accused me of using Mr. Putin’s talking points.
In short, warmongering politicians, like Mr. Moulton, who form the majority in the Congress, are bringing this country very close to a full-blown military conflict with Russia. Tragically, Americans do not realize the danger they are in.
CHRIS PHILLIPS
West Newbury
