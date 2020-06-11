To the editor:
Thanks to The Daily News-sponsored debate, the Newbury selectmen's race has now come into sharp focus.
It demonstrated that much is at stake with very different approaches. Voters can choose between "being tough," "blowing up committees" and silencing colleagues and the public or choosing a new direction, a smarter, more inclusive approach.
The time for bickering and divisiveness is past; the time for unity to answer the demands of the "new normal" necessitated by COVID is here. There really are consequences to this pandemic.
It will take leaders that have the education to find new approaches to our problems and are more concerned about building a community than building buildings, and more concerned about educating our kids than blaming others.
I may not have all the answers but I trust the residents of Newbury to open up government, listen to their concerns and ideas, and find solutions that we implement together.
Geraldine Heavey
Newbury
The letter writer is a candidate for Newbury selectman.
