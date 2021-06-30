To the editor:
Amid the celebration of $171 million in tax cuts (mostly property tax cuts) included in the state budget that we passed yesterday were other bills that didn't benefit from the news coverage and fanfare.
House Bill 239 will prevent those who commit felony assault on a child from escaping charges simply by running out the six-year statute of limitations.
Before passing this bill, a 5-year-old who's beaten badly may see their attacker go free only because they reported the injury when they were in their teens. I introduced the new bill so that those who've brutalized children cannot weasel out of responsibility due to a technicality.
We also passed HB 199 to add soil health and soil conservation to New Hampshire's soil conservation plan. We improved protection of our state parks and waterways.
And we appropriated more funds for dredging of Seabrook-Hampton Harbor, the Hampton South and North liquor stores (which should be privatized to save money and generate business tax revenue), though that's a topic for another time), UNH Cooperative Extension, local charter schools, school building construction, road construction, and finally allowed towns to keep a larger share of the meals and rooms tax revenue to help buy down the property tax rate.
Much-needed HVAC improvements were funded for the Rockingham County courthouse, as well as about $2.5 million in renovations for our excellent community college system, one of the best in the country.
One of the most important changes, in my opinion, was changing the state primary to the second Tuesday in August, so mark your calendars for Aug. 9, 2022, for a crazy day of voting mayhem as we put together another solid Republican team of hardworking, $100-a-year salaried state representatives.
From my own experience, I've seen a lot of hard work and great participation from newcomers Tim Baxter and Tina Harley. Both have been working hard, learning the ropes, and gaining a lot of once-in-a-lifetime experience learning how our laws are written, amended and sometimes even repealed.
I wanted to personally thank both of them for working hard to keep down spending, taxes, red tape, and to preserve the great "New Hampshire Advantage."
Rep. Max Abramson
Seabrook
