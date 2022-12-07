To the editor:
Once again the Museum of Old Newbury was invaded by local garden clubs to display their amazing horticultural talents. The Newburyport Garden Club, the Newbury Garden Club, the West Newbury Garden Club and the Horticultural Society of Newburyport installed their annual holiday magic for a weekend of festive events. Members are grateful for their generous enthusiasm, expertise and participation in this historic tradition.
LOIS WALKER VALEO Museum of Old Newbury Newburyport
