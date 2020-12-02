To the editor:
Donald Trump’s adamant refusal to accept the election results is, to me, tantamount to treason.
Ever since the results have determined unequivocally that Joe Biden won the election, Trump has persisted in haranguing those who have confirmed Biden’s victory. Never before in the history of our country’s presidential elections has a defeated incumbent president ever resorted to tactics of an autocrat.
One of Trump’s blatant attempts to overturn the legitimate election has been with Georgia’s elected officials. Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Republicans, have ignored Trump’s incessant plea for them to invalidate the state’s presidential election results.
Firmly resisting his unethical demands, both represent integrity in the Republican ranks. Too bad the Republican ranks in Congress do not possess the courage to stand up to him.
What feeds this gambit by Trump are those Republicans in Congress who are muted, giving approval by their tacit consent. Then, there are those loudly defending Trump, as Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham have done.
“President Trump is 100 percent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options,” said McConnell (New York Times).
Then, there is the election interference of Graham, who publicly condemned Raffensperger because he would not throw out ballots favoring Biden. I believe Graham should be censored, if not indicted, for election tampering.
Trump continues to insist he won the election. He rants about unproven and contrived accusations of fraud that he blames Democrats of doing. Mr. President, you are throwing stones in your glass house.
His henchman, Rudy Giuliani, spouts about illegal ballots and corruption but nary a single piece of evidence to substantiate his claim. Fortunately, federal judges, some of whom are Republican appointees, have thrown Giuliani’s worthless claims out of court. Does he still have his license to practice law?
The time has come to terminate Trump’s exhausting travails to undermine the election. His unmitigated attempt to destroy our democracy and his unrelenting bullying of those who defy him must be condemned.
Therefore, William Barr, the U.S. attorney general, must stop this immediately and save our free elections and the integrity of our Constitution. No doubt he will get rid of him, too, for shirking his duty.
For us, we must take it upon ourselves to sustain our public pressure to get our country back to make it better.
Christopher Dollas
Byfield
