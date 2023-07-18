To the editor:
As general chair of Newburyport Maritime Days, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Greater Newburyport community and offer each and everyone involved from full-time worker, volunteer, visitor or casual boardwalk stroller.
The Maritime Days event is not only a major fundraiser to support the mission of Custom House Maritime Museum, but also a great opportunity to share all that is exceptional about Newburyport and its vibrant business community.
It is virtually impossible to name all the people involved, from the Board of Directors to children’s chaperones, but here are some highlights. Our Children’s Education program drew over 130 children from Newburyport Youth Services and River Valley Charter School. For three mornings, the education committee along with Nao Trinidad crew had the groups tour the ship and then continue with fun and engaging land-based educational activities.
Thanks also to all the staff and volunteers who manned the ticket/merchandise booth, boardwalk, and gangway to assist the thousands of visitors to the Nao Trinidad. Rain, shine, or fog, these folks manned their stations for thirteen days! Access to a replica 1519 ship is challenging to some and our volunteers stepped up to lend a hand or arm to make the experience as safe as possible. Just an incredible effort.
Thanks also to all who made for a jovial, sellout Welcome Aboard! party. All I saw were smiles as everyone enjoyed an incredible dinner of steamers and lobsters. Lee Biddle on guitar made for the perfect atmosphere during dinner, while The Portermen, joined by one of Nao Trinidad’s crew, drew guests aboard for a first look at the ship. To steal a line from “Jaws,” we needed a bigger tent! Crew from the Trinidad also participated in the Lantern lighting at the Bartlett Mall, beautifully singing a sea chanty appropriate for the occasion.
And finally, we couldn’t have been successful without the cooperation of the city of Newburyport, especially Mayor Sean Reardon, the Department of Public Services, and of course the Harbormaster’s Department led by HM Paul Hogg.
Special thanks also go to the USCG Station Merrimac River and the professional crew of Nao Trinidad. I also want to thank the sponsors that rented out the ship for private events, supported the children’s education programs and launched the Welcome Aboard! night. Finally, a heartfelt thanks to Rochester Electronics for graciously being the presenting sponsor. This was truly a team effort and community event that brought thousands of people to explore the Nao Trinidad and enjoy all that downtown Newburyport has to offer.
A big thank-you one and all.
BOB CRONIN
Newburyport Maritime Days
