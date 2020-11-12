To the editor:
Saturday morning, I was working at my computer with the TV news on in the background. When Wolf Blitzer came on and announced that the Biden/Harris ticket had won the election, tears came flooding out of me.
As the tears flowed, I realized how serious my sadness, anger, fear, depression and grief have been. I have been holding in a lot. I couldn't stop the tears — full-body sobbing.
A myriad of issues swirled in my awareness: our country’s crumbling stature on the world stage, government destruction of immigrant families, police shootings of unarmed citizens, COVID deaths in numbers hard to absorb, loss of income, the politicization of the health crisis and an unresponsive U.S. Senate.
Today, I have a strong desire to share thoughts about the future with a whole new sense of positivity.
Certainly, there is much to be done and our new leaders have accepted that mandate. In my mind, something must happen before we charge forward as a country.
During my emotional release Saturday morning, I felt my grief for all the families who have lost loved ones to the COVID pandemic and to police violence. I felt acutely the absence of those who died.
COVID is a massive ongoing national tragedy and we have not heard one word from the man called president and precious little from other Republican leaders in acknowledgment of these human losses.
Before we move forward, we need a national day (week) of mourning. We need virtual ceremonies allowing us all to acknowledge what the country and, more importantly, the individual victims have experienced.
We share our COVID grief with countries all around the world. So many people have perished. We need songs to be sung and prayers to be offered in a collective expression. We must be allowed to grieve.
There will be innumerable suggestions about what should take precedence as the new administration takes over. So I take my place in line.
What has come up for me today is that, since COVID makes inaugural balls impossible, I say create a TV event that lasts an hour or so on the evening of the inauguration to replace the gala of the balls.
Then, I suggest we start the new term with a national mourning process, for however long and in whatever safe way we can.
I'll take a number and wait for a response ... .
Marc Clopton
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.