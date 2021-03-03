To the editor:
As I lament the announced loss of Plum Island Coffee Roasters and what this means to the community, I reflect on my 35-year career in real estate development with projects in San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston and New York.
No matter what company I was with, the overriding thought was always, "How does this project fit in the community and how does it add to and enrich its residents."
Removing Plum Island Coffee Roasters from the Newburyport community is a huge mistake. Plum Island Coffee Roasters reflects the spirit of Newburyport.
Owner Bruce Vogel and his staff have made it a gathering place for residents to meet, exchange ideas, listen to music, view local art — a place to really feel the essence of Newburyport.
Plum Island Coffee Roasters is not just a building or business. It has a heart and offers refuge and comfort. It gives us all a "sense of place," which in my experience has been a critical element of any development.
A quote from the New England Development website: "NED generates long-term value to communities, customizing solutions for each setting. We're invested in the communities of which we are a part, and we take an all-inclusive approach to development. From the outset, we seek input from community leaders, and partner with state and city entities, neighbors, residents and tenants. The result: projects that add lasting value to the communities in which we do business – adding to the tax base, improving infrastructure, creating jobs and enhancing community stature."
I strong urge New England Development to listen to the community and the thousands of residents who have signed the petition to keep Plum Island Coffee Roasters thriving in its current location.
Linda C. Houston
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.