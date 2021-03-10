To the editor:
We join the thousands of other righteously angry local citizens and urge Fleury Corporate restaurant chain and New England Development (NED) to withdraw their removal of the highly successful Plum Island Coffee Roasters.
This is an iconic and important community gathering place that actually brings more, not less, visitors to the city, and most importantly is a place that helps sustain what a community means — and it certainly doesn’t mean cold corporate decision-making without involving and respecting the most important stakeholders, the citizens!
At least 15,000 citizens from Newburyport and surrounding communities have spoken out via a petition to NED and now letters to state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, state Rep. James Kelcourse and Mayor Donna Holaday insisting on courageous leadership in supporting the Newburyport community.
These elected persons cannot simply point to private ownership and shrug it off as out of their domain. Indeed, Newburyport Development is not following its own pledges, for here is their so-far false statement from their promotional website: "We’re invested in the communities of which we are a part, and we take an all-inclusive approach to development. From the outset, we seek input from community leaders, and partner with state and city entities, neighbors, residents, and tenants.”
They didn’t call any meetings to seek that input, they are not showing they are a part of the community, and now they just attempt to go forward with what amounts to a private, corporate, ill-considered, seriously faulty and community-alienating action.
We are sure that if NED and Fleury still decide to separate itself from the community and go forward with this unjustified action, most Newburyport residents and even visitors/tourists will purposefully boycott, that is avoid, the new business enterprise they seek to install.
Democracy needs to mean recognizing serious citizen needs and wants in decision-making, particularly when in massive numbers.
We cannot afford to continue on paths that are so mega-corporate-controlled that the actual taxpaying community citizenry is ignored.
We join with thousands of others in calling upon NED, Fleury and elected leadership to actually become "heroes" if you will by choosing to be with the Newburyport community and actively do the right thing for this city and its citizenry: Keep Plum Island Coffee Roasters as is and where it is now and for years to come.
Douglas and Mary Zook
Newburyport
