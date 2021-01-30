To the editor:
Currently, the Democrats have control over Congress and the presidential seat, which is great news for climate change laws. But if we are to get these laws to stick we need to use bipartisan action.
A climate solution that has been supported by both sides in the past is the carbon fee and dividend plan. This plan is backed by Citizens Climate Lobby, which is a nonpolitical group working for climate solutions. They suggest placing a fee on carbon starting at $15 per metric ton and raising this fee by $10 each year. There would also be a border tariff on exports that lack a climate plan like this.
The money would then be returned equally among American households in form of an energy dividend each month. This plan is projected to cut carbon emissions by 50% percent below the 1990s levels within two decades. This monthly dividend would also aid lower and middle-class households against rising energy costs. This would also create over 2.8 million jobs within the 20 years.
If we are to obtain a permanent solution to climate change all sides must be willing and ready to work. By using a carbon fee and dividend plan the effects of climate change would be slowed and the plan would boost the economy.
Megan Pardoe
Nashua, NH
