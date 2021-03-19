To the editor:
The climate crisis is terrifying, but our children need to know about it.
So, how can we teach them without creating another thing to worry about amid all the upheaval caused by the pandemic? The front-page story in The Daily News (March 17) about the Molin Upper Elementary school kids’ bird nesting study is a fantastic example.
By giving these students an engaging way to get to know their local environment, we foster a natural appreciation for the earth we all need to protect. If our children love the environment surrounding them, we can use that love to start the conversation, rather than burdening them with fear.
These Molin Upper Elementary kids were lucky enough to be in a remote learning program that supplied them with all they needed to build their birdhouses, and an engaging curriculum to go along with the hands-on experience, but there are plenty of things families can do at home, especially while everyone is spending so much time there!
In early April, there’s a fabulous virtual gardening class to teach the family about how to garden with an eye on ecological preservation, or for those that would rather get to be active during class, there are two super fun wind art workshops (all found at xrmass.org/action). In terms of general education, there are great resources at zinnedproject.org and ecorise.org.
Studies show that structural change is necessary for 60 to 80% of the action required to combat the climate crisis, so it’s crucial that our growing leaders are motivated to change the system.
Per the title of Katherine Hayhoe’s TED talk, “The most important thing you can do to fight climate change: talk about it” – we need to talk to our families, particularly the little ones that are already overflowing with curiosity and energy.
If we can funnel that into love and appreciation for the world around them, we can start to imagine an end to the climate emergency.
Alli Hobbs
Amesbury
