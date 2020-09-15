To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Amber Hewett, Democratic candidate for state representative from Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.
There are many reasons to support Amber: She is a passionate advocate for the environment, a staunch supporter of racial justice, and a reformer who will work for greater transparency and accountability in state government.
We need a state representative to be a leader in enacting legislation to mitigate the effects of climate change on our local environment. Amber supports investment in our water treatment infrastructure to prevent waste treatment overflow from being discharged into the Merrimack River.
Amber’s professional work in the alternative energy field gives her unique insight into how to initiate legislation to create jobs while decreasing our dependence on harmful, carbon-producing fossil fuels.
We need our political leaders to act and speak out forcefully and unequivocally to challenge cultural and institutional racism in our community. Recent incidents of citizens being verbally assaulted with racial epithets on our city’s streets and the appearance of a blatantly racist and misogynistic message on a local billboard indicate there is much work to be done in this area.
Amber supports the police reform legislation which was recently voted on in the state Legislature. She has participated in the local Black Lives Matter demonstrations, which have brought the issue of racial justice into the forefront of our public discourse.
Amber supports improved transparency and accountability in our state government. She has pledged to voluntarily publish records of all of her votes, including those votes made in legislative committees which can currently be withheld from the public.
Amber is also committed to holding well-publicized, regularly scheduled meetings with her local constituents.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, vote for a sustainable environmental future, a community that respects and protects all of its citizens, and a state government that is responsive and accountable to the people. Vote for Amber Hewitt for state representative.
Patty Myers
Newburyport
