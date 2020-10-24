To the editor:
We are in the midst of a climate crisis. Just because Massachusetts isn't experiencing devastating fires, floods and hurricanes that other states are, doesn't mean they are not to come. Scientists have warned us that if we have not responded to this crisis sufficiently by 2030, there will be an irretrievable effect on our planet. I am an older woman and might not even be alive in 10 years, although my children and grandchildren will be. I want them to be able to live a good life without the effects of a planet that is burning up.
Amber Hewett realizes the state of this crisis and is eager to lead on this issue in our Legislature. She is the kind of leader whose voice is strong, passionate and knowledgeable. She has spent nearly a decade working professionally on renewable energy alternatives. She is also a just leader, who will bring the voices of those who are disenfranchised by food insecurity, housing needs, school inequities and other injustices to the floor.
At this time we need more than "a nice guy" in the Statehouse. This is what Mr. Kelcourse asked me to tell people about him when I told him that I wasn't voting for him.
Katherine Blake Gendron
Newburyport
