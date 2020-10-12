To the editor:
This summer, tens of millions of our American neighbors joined peaceful protests against the obvious reality of systemic racism in this nation.
I am proud to have participated in this outpouring of support — demanding equal justice and opportunity for every American.
With temperatures cooling and November looming, we must remain vigilant. As a resident of the 2nd Essex District, I am voting for Christina Eckert for state representative.
In times such as these, we need elected officials who can make the difficult decisions needed to right wrongs and deliver justice. We need them to be willing to get into “good trouble” for the sake of the nation. We need them to stand up and lead.
Christina did more than join peaceful protests this summer — she used her platform as a candidate to foster much-needed conversations among neighbors about equal treatment under commonwealth law, even if those conversations made people uncomfortable.
As our representative, Christina has pledged to defend the essential right to peaceful assembly and protest, to strengthen relationships between civilians and law enforcement, and to ensure that all our neighbors, no matter the color of their skin, feel valued and safe.
I know Christina will work tirelessly to secure equal justice for all Massachusetts residents and she deserves our votes in support on Nov. 3.
Paula Breger
West Newbury
