To the editor:
Shortly after you published my first-ever letter to the editor on March 12, I happily received an inspiring response from a reader.
She noted that her granddaughter was learning about the climate crisis at the Page Elementary School in West Newbury. How great is that!
Now, I’m thinking gratefully about that granddaughter, her teachers, and what she’s learning. Beyond that, I want to invite that granddaughter to come and bring her class, and the whole school, to the rally in Market Square this Saturday, April 10, at 1 p.m.
They could also join another rally next Saturday at Maudslay State Park, both part of Newburyport’s Climate Emergency Week. Together, we can celebrate our commitment to a green, healthy planet.
Remember how effective kids were in getting their folks to stop smoking? Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see lots of kids and their families holding colorful flags and posters that call on all of us to change our ways for the sake of a just and sustainable environment.
We need to heal our relationship with nature so people – young and old around the globe – and nature can thrive together. And, we need to do it now.
I don’t have a granddaughter, but I have two grandsons. I want them to see piping plovers and snowy owls on Plum Island, to walk the sandy beach at a clean ocean, and to eat fresh vegetables from rich, local soil.
Let’s work together to implement our well-thought-out Resiliency Plan. Our children and grandchildren are woke and holding us accountable. Let’s not wait and let them down.
We need to act now!
MaryMargaret Halsey
Newburyport
