To the editor:
The hazy, gray sky and air quality warnings on the East Coast are an urgent reminder that the West is on fire, and more than it naturally should be.
As a teenager, it is scary to see this cloud of smoke, knowing that I am already seeing the effects of climate change at home. If carbon pollution continues on the current path, a smoky sky will be the least of our problems in a few decades. So we need to act now.
There is a website you can use to send an email to your senators, asking them to include a price on carbon pollution in the reconciliation package.
This is an essential step in addressing climate change, and Congress needs your support to make it happen.
Please take two minutes to contact them at cclusa.org/senate. Thank you.
Katharine Gage
Windham, N.H.
