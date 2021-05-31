To the editor:
The Republicans have insisted on endless recounts of the 2020 election — well past state certifications and audits, the Electoral College vote and the inauguration.
But when it comes to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, deaths and destruction, they have no curiosity. Multiple Republican members of Congress tell us the rioters looked just like tourists – that it looked like a normal day.
But I was watching TV with horror that day. What I saw with my own eyes was not a peaceful demonstration. Police officers were beaten mercilessly. Multiple deaths resulted from the actions of the rioters. Such disparate versions of what happened cannot both be true.
I will believe what I saw with my own eyes. Ever since I read the story about the emperor who had no clothes as a child, I’ve been aware that leaders lie, and some lie all the time. Apparently, a lot of people are unfamiliar with the story. Maybe, it should be required reading in school.
And now we have Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz giving us a history lesson, proclaiming that the Second Amendment is “not about hunting, it’s not about recreation, it’s not about sports. The Second Amendment is about maintaining within the citizenry the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government if that becomes necessary.”
Really? Didn’t we engage in a long civil war in response to an earlier rebellion against the government? Apparently, Matt wasn’t paying attention when he went to school. So, I guess we can try to educate people, but we have to understand that some people are just unwilling to accept the truth.
If we don't have enough citizens who believe in democracy, we will lose it. Democracy means making changes to government through the ballot box, not by using force.
Those who condone force through silence in the face of it or who actively advocate using force to get their way are anti-democratic. Those who want to restrict voting rights are anti-democratic. Let's call them out for what they are.
Patricia Torkildson
Newburyport
