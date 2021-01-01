To the editor:
Mike Cronan's letter to the editor (Dec. 30) pertaining to the "disgrace of Speaker Pelosi" deserves a response because of the factual errors.
He is certainly entitled to his opinion in your paper and social media. He is not entitled to his own facts.
The "wasteful spending" in the COVID legislative package are items specifically requested by the Trump administration. Mr. Cronan is certainly correct when he faults the practice of both parties to load dissimilar funding requests onto fast-tracked bills.
Hyperpartisanship has resulted in dysfunction and the cure unfortunately is the loss of transparency and rational procedure.
It also misrepresents the facts to say the Democratic House has in any way impeded the passage of emergency COVID legislation, as they passed a comprehensive bill in July.
Granted, it was far more generous than the Republican Senate leadership wanted, but unlike the House, they just sat on the proposal, allowed no debate, no amendments, no possibility for compromise.
We can use a lot more candor and openness on this distressing pandemic. We can handle the truth and need to hear a lot more of it.
Joe McDonough
Newbury
