To the editor:
The Coastal Trails Coalition urges Newburyport to grant $250,000 in tax money to improve a contaminated and sea-eroded segment of the Clipper City Rail Trail behind our sewage treatment plant, at an estimated cost of $1.74 million. The city has higher priorities right now.
The rail trail is a great thing. We are grateful that its capital cost has been borne not by Newburyporters alone, but by leveraging public money from the state and federal governments.
But there are other recreational projects in Newburyport that need attention. Some have waited decades behind the rail trail. Especially with state finances decimated in this pandemic, putting state grants into question, those other projects deserve higher priority this year.
It is especially frustrating that the grant application conflates the estimated $1.74 million riverfront segment (last year’s estimate was $1.4 million) with an estimated $450,000 trail segment at State Street/Parker Street, where cars and people mix dangerously.
The city already has a $400,000 state grant for that cheaper segment at State and Parker. We should spend up to $50,000 more to finish it.
Yet none of the $250,000 sought this summer for the rail trail is promised to the State Street/Parker Street segment. It is a lump sum, allowing the riverfront segment to swallow it all.
It has already cost as much as $500,000 (mostly state money) to clean soil and design the riverfront segment, for an actual total of $2.24 million. It is unclear whether that $2.24 million will protect our wastewater treatment plant.
Meanwhile, we have no money in hand for more work on the riverfront, only a plan to attract a state grant if we contribute 25% of total cost. $250,000 is not 25% of $1.74 million, so still more local spending would be required.
By prioritizing the riverfront rail trail segment, our other public recreational projects miss out on both local grant money and the opportunity to seek their own matching grants.
Yes, the rail trail is great, and it should make a complete circuit along Newburyport’s waterfront. But we can achieve that by spending just $50,000 on further soil cleanup and opening an interim trail until large grants come in.
We need to set our priorities fairly.
Jared Eigerman
Newburyport
The letter writer is president of the Newburyport City Council and represents Ward 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.