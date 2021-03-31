To the editor:
According to a 2018 New York Times study, “a third of American men and women aged 20 to 45 cited climate change as a factor in their decision to have fewer children.”
Our community is not immune to this shift in consideration when it comes to starting a family. My family line has lived on the North Shore for well over a century, and I have always believed this locale to be ideal for raising children.
However, the climate challenges we continue to face, which The Daily News discussed recently around the Newburyport Resiliency Plan, have given me pause when examining the potential growth of my own family.
According to the Resiliency Plan, Newburyport’s downtown area grows increasingly vulnerable to threats of flooding. Sea level rise, storm surge, and a drainage system in need of modernization all contribute to the looming physical and economic danger of flooding in the neighborhood where I spent much of my youth.
The boardwalk where I first felt some sense of independence as a teen, and The Tannery Marketplace, where my sisters learned piano and where we anxiously waited to buy the Harry Potter sequels at midnight, will be at risk of devastating floods in the coming years.
Water Street may live up to its name to the detriment of our community. Without action, the small businesses that have fostered our culture and economic growth will not be able to weather the storm (pun intended!).
It is paramount that we move forward with plans to mitigate the impact in the short term (deployable flood barriers, raising of buildings), while considering more permanent solutions that position our businesses and residents to best meet the long-term challenges.
I urge all residents, businesses, elected officials and other community members to address the climate crisis with a greater sense of gravity as we plan for our future.
Upon reading the Newburyport Resiliency Plan, it’s clear the effects of climate change permeate town lines and the impact will diminish the quality of life my family has enjoyed throughout the North Shore for generations. These discussions can simply not be tabled for a later date.
If we do not implement effective policy and allocate the proper resources to confront these issues now, I fear I am unlikely to ever stroll the boardwalk with my grandchildren in celebration of Yankee Homecoming.
Harley Cox
Rowley
