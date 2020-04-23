To the editor:
Once again, the Institution for Savings shows its true colors: greed. Oh wait, that’s not a color. That is just their modus operandi.
Since the first story about the bank’s ill-conceived and incredibly inappropriate proposed addition ran in The Daily News on Jan. 21, we, their 70-plus neighbors and direct abutters, have asked and asked (and asked yet again) to be a part of the discussion.
Both the Planning Board and the Historical Commission have urged they work with us. What do we receive in answer? Silence.
And now, during this period of great uncertainty, as moms and dads, husbands and wives, and brothers and sisters who are just trying to find a way through this unprecedented and scary time of COVID-19, the Institution for Savings puts out a public notice for May 6, 2020, to try to advance all aspects of their two-story, 18,000-square-foot enclosed garage. Now.
And, as per the bank’s typical behavior, it is done with absolutely no consideration for neighbors, abutters, and, quite frankly, all of Newburyport’s residents. No one.
Further proving, Mike Jones and his team are about as far from being a community bank as is humanly possible. Their single-minded selfishness is truly beyond compare.
Colleen Turner Secino
Newburyport
