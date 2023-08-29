To the editor:
There are certain advantages to being old as I can recall a song sung by Joni Mitchell in 1970, "Big Yellow Taxi". “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot."
The Conservation Commission is considering a plan for additional parking at Pioneer Park at their Sept. 5 remote meeting at 6:45 p.m. Removing the existing parking spaces along Merrimac Street has become a necessity as backing into traffic is never a good idea.
The new plan calls for removing those spaces, along with the trees in front of them, and moving the cars into the interior of the park. Rather than taking down the trees along Merrimac Street, why not leave them as a buffer when creating the 30 new spaces? This phase of the project will provide a cumulative total of approximately 55 to 60 parking spaces.
The second phase of the project is more troublesome as the city proposes removing 22 additional mature trees directly behind “Founder’s Field,” in addition to the trees they plan to remove along Merrimac Street.
The trees behind the ball field have been part of Atkinson Common for many years and perform a function which should be valued by all of us. These trees assist in our battle with climate change caused from our continued use of fossil fuels along with excess heat causing carbon dioxide.
The city also plans to relocate wetlands in the same area, along with animal habitat and bird nesting areas. If the wetlands and trees are removed, there could be stormwater runoff behind the ball field as we will no longer have nature’s water absorption provided by the trees.
The city would gain 45 spaces behind the ball field by removing these trees, not a necessary or environmentally amicable solution. The city’s solution to “mitigate” this loss would be to plant nine or 12 new trees that will not reach the size of the existing trees for 25 years; hardly an equitable solution. The Parks Commission has also embarked on a plan to remove eight to 12 trees annually in upper Atkinson Common while replacing some of them with new (smaller) trees.
Newburyport has been designated “a tree city” and has three committees charged with “overseeing and protecting the health and vitality of Newburyport’s trees." We certainly appreciate the time and efforts of these volunteers, but when are people going to step up and say, "Stop removing trees unless there is no other alternative?" In this instance, there are many other options to improve the parking situation at the park.
I ask the Conservation Commission to allow the city to complete the first phase of the project, which encompasses moving the cars off Merrimac Street along with the existing parking to the east of Founder’s Field. Then, actively monitor parking to see if this solves the problem before allowing the city to fell 22 trees behind the ball field along with the 20-plus trees along Merrimac Street. Has the city conducted traffic studies that justify the need for 100 spaces?
I see no need for 95 to 100 parking spaces at this small baseball field at such a high environmental cost. People can always walk from adjacent streets if all the spaces at the park are taken.
If you are also concerned with the removal of trees at Lower Atkinson Common, you can make your concerns known to the Conservation Commission on Sept. 5, the Planning Board on Sept. 6, or contact your city councilor when the matter is brought before them.
TED JONES
Newburyport
