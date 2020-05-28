To the editor:
In the May 21 Daily News story headline "Bank files revised plans," the comments of Michael Jones, Institution for Savings president and CEO, that “the new design meets requirements of the city, is compatible with the abutting neighborhood …” are incorrect.
Neighbors do not share his assertion that it addresses “all the concerns ... .” In fact, the new design is a “major step backward” in maintaining the integrity of Newburyport’s historic downtown.
The major concern from the start has been the size, scale and setting of the large, massive addition. This latest proposal is actually larger than the bank’s earlier plans. The proposed building height will now be 4.5 feet higher than their own Jan. 22 plan, which was rejected by the Planning Board.
The roof of the new structure is proposed to be the same height as the highest roof of the 1870s main building entrance on State Street! For scale, it is about 10 feet higher than the 1980s drive-thru addition.
However, what makes this design a nonstarter is the lack of setback. The existing State Street entrance has a large setback of 50 feet from the curb, yet the Prospect Street setback appears to be a mere seven feet!
The large width of State Street itself, in addition to the 50-foot setback, provides an attractive, landmark perspective for all that pass the bank. But, their newly proposed addition, equal to the 1870s building height, on the narrow width of Prospect Street, a one-way throughway from downtown to the rest of the South End, will produce an unattractive “tunnel-like” feel for traffic and pedestrians alike.
Their architect’s May 20 elevation renderings submitted by IFS are extremely misleading, give the appearance of a smaller building, and fail to accurately depict the real dimensions of their proposed construction.
We encourage the Planning Board, Historical Commission, mayor and all Newburyport citizens to walk down Prospect Street and Otis Street and try to visualize a 29-foot-plus brick wall just seven feet from the curb (sidewalk included) running the length of the current IFS parking lot.
While neighbors appreciate the IFS efforts in finally presenting a new proposal, this larger, higher brick building with two floors of private bank parking is entirely unacceptable.
The residents of Newburyport ask why the Institution for Savings can’t simply put their entire private parking underground, resulting in an attractive one-story office building tastefully set back from both Prospect Street and Otis Street, retaining the character and charm of our historic neighborhood.
Peter Mackin
Newburyport
