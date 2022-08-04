To the editor:
Unlike endangered birds, turtles and whales, human beings cannot survive on their own for many years after birth. Human infants require close attention and skill of caregiver/mother to develop the capacities they will need to survive on their own.
The great British pediatrician D.W. Winnicott famously said, “There is no such thing as a baby.” Significant development continues after birth, and specifically occurs in the context of the mother and child relationship.
However, when the mother cannot be emotionally available in the early relationship with her infant due to her own trauma and challenges, both mother and infant will experience significant distress. This can lead to infant death in failure-to-thrive, and in the case of the mother, she will be vulnerable to serious mental health issues.
Slowly, children develop the capacities they need to move out into the world and successfully survive independently. Until then, a healthy, safe, warm attachment between and a mother and her infant are critical.
How is it then, that we as a country are notoriously poor compared to other developed countries in pregnancy, birth outcomes and access to high-quality prenatal and maternal care? While New England rates the highest in scoring for maternal health care support, it is the states that are the first to ban abortion that rank the lowest, with Texas at the bottom with the lowest overall score.
Where is the support for the young families who cannot afford day care and struggle with food and housing insecurity, especially in the states who are the first to ban abortions? How can we ignore the woman’s own understanding and choice of her personal ability and readiness on the timing of such a profound, critical and life-changing event where she will need all of her resources to bring her children into the world as healthy adults?
The problem with catchy, moralistic tagline lines like “Human embryos are human beings and represent human lives worthy and deserving of dignity and respect” is they fail to promote and realistically capture an understanding of the complexity and true compassion for the dilemma of our young women of child-bearing age.
It is often the men who bear no responsibility for the lives created that use these moralistic and meaningless taglines and chose not to support the mothers and babies in need.
SUSAN STONE
Newburyport
