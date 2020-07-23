To the editor:
At a small outdoor gathering at my house last Friday, I first heard about the racist incident on State Street in Newburyport, as reported in the July 22 Daily News, from a guest at the party – a teacher of the young student targeted.
We were all horrified. It was an opportunity to let my friends know about the formation of the North Shore chapter of the NAACP (currently awaiting acceptance by the national organization), which I would like to share with your readers.
The stated goal of the North Shore chapter is “to help create a sense of inclusion in our hometowns.”
The group welcomes new members. For more information, see www.northshoremanaacp.com.
Robin Lawson
Byfield
