To the editor:
The town of Newbury’s stakeholders, elders and younger, have a chance to build a historical center of our thriving village triune: Plum Island, Byfield and Old Town. To acknowledge a 400-year tradition, a working home for the village stewards “… chosen, by papers to discharge the business of the town … “ 1636.
Our family’s Newbury beginnings reach back to the early 1970s. So many improbable intersections led to our settling in Old Town. After my tour in Vietnam, my wife, Patricia, and I headed for Boston to my parents’ home. A few days into my leave, the Pentagon phoned, directing me to represent the Navy regarding a contract ongoing with a manufacturing company in the Newburyport Industrial Park.
Having no familiarity with the North Shore I followed directions given: North on 95, East on 133 to a “T” intersection marked by a diner, turn north to Newburyport. There was a diner, the Agawam, yet no “T”. Continuing east presented the T-intersection, with a pancake house, an easy mistake. Travel north on 1A took me through stunning open farmland, and marshes, across the Parker River, to Newbury’s Lower Green, encircled by singular historic colonial homes. Serendipitously, passing the very home where Patti and I would begin our Newbury chapter years hence.
Continuing north, the High Road displayed unrivaled husbandry acreage, landing at a quintessential New England village green displaying: pond, Town Hall, post office, fire station, Woodbridge School, bordering antiquity homes; and to my relief, a country diner with lights glowing.
When I entered for directions, it was suggested that I check with the gas station proprietor across the intersection, Vern Noyes, for more perfect directions. Of intersections, Vern Noyes the descendant of one of Newbury’s founders, James Noyes, one of the few that landed their scuttles on the north shore of the Parker River in 1633, yards from the Lower Green and our future home.
Patti and I returned often to visit the coffee shop on the Upper Green, and soon met dear new friends in the village triune, they in the best tradition of Walt Whitman: “… the best ‘towns’ are those that have the best men and women … .”
We purchased our home on the Lower Green in February, 1974, our Old Town devotion now approaching a half-century. Our two children having a singular village experience: enduring friendships, educational passage — Woodbridge School, Round School, Triton Middle School and Governor Dummer Academy.
In the Ignatian spirit of service to others, I’ve had the privilege over the years, to serve on the Human Resources and Counsel On Aging boards, working with the men and women that serve out village triune.
They are exemplary in their service to others, deserving of our gratitude. Our village benchmarks: financial, quality of life, education, safety, prosperity, a triumph, the envy of many.
Our dedicated stewards: departments, committees, boards, deserve a historical village center “to discharge the business of the town ‘as well to attract ‘… the best men and women … .” Our historical, town center, ordained through the centuries, the heart of our village triune, is, the Upper Green.
JOHN NELSON FERRARA
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.