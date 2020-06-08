To the editor:
I want to thank the residents of Newbury for allowing me the privilege of serving as your selectman over the past six years.
In the unprecedented and challenging times created by COVID-19, it is important for us to remember to continually support one another and our community. COVID-19 has drastically changed how we can interact, making it difficult for all candidates to campaign.
Campaigning door to door could potentially spread sickness, and standing and waving signs or handing out flyers at the dump is unwise if not unethical, making reaching voters a challenge. I hope that following the governor’s stay-at-home order has given us, the residents of Newbury, time to think about the future we want for our community and vote for that future (ideally by mail).
During the time I’ve served as selectman, the town has moved out of trailers and from a rocky economic foundation to adopting a financial policy and having an AAA bond rating as well as money in the reserve and stabilization funds, putting our town in the best financial shape in its history.
We set out to address much-needed (and much-neglected) construction on the police station, replaced street lamps with LEDs (which should save $20,000 annually), and signed a contract to do solar installation on the dump that will bring in an additional $20,000 annually.
Together, we have significantly improved the quality of our roads, replaced obsolete fire engines, modernized essential equipment for our first responders, and increased our emergency response staffing levels.
Though we have accomplished a great deal, there are many challenges in front of us. In the coming years, many of the senior staff will be retiring.
Now more than ever, the institutional knowledge of the board will serve the town well. During this time, we need to push forward to reopen the Town Hall on Morgan Avenue, and find a location for the Council on Aging that meets their needs. It is time to find a solution to the lack of public bathrooms on Plum Island that our community can be proud of.
It is vitally important that the town take an active role in developing affordable housing for our residents. We should actively seek to provide starter homes to young people and affordable housing for older residents hoping to downsize.
Through a collaboration between the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Habitat for Humanity in conjunction with the town planner and Planning Board, I hope we can develop housing in keeping with the town's character, and get out from under the thumb of the state mandate and avoid 40B projects like the reoccurring nightmare at the end of Pearson Drive.
If you believe in your town and the good work it has been doing, please vote on or before June 16. I hope to have the opportunity to continue to serve and find solutions to the problems facing our town. Thank you for your support and trust.
Damon Jespersen
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.