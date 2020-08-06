To the editor:
The Council on Aging is looking for additional space, we have been grateful for the space at the Round School in Newbury, but we have outgrown this space.
We have formed a committee of three from the COA to explore possibilities. It is our hope that whatever we find will not be a tax burden on our residents.
We presently have 2,084 residents 62 and over in town.
With additional space, we could offer more programs, exercise, health and nutrition, arts and crafts, and maybe even daily luncheons. We need space for privacy. The ultimate dream would be a function room that could be rented out when not in use by our seniors.
Please go online to the Council on Aging to read our report, we welcome ideas and suggestions. Thank you for your interest in our wonderful senior population in the town of Newbury.
Evelyn Noyes
Joyce Machiros
Sandy Small
Newbury
